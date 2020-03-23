Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year
Asma Malik
07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year
LAHORE - With major cities in lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19, the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day 2020 by sending wishes and support to each other on social media to show that we stand united during this crisis.

Commemorating the Lahore Resolution which was passed on 23rd March 1940, Pakistani celebrities have also posted heartwarming wishes for our motherland, praying for its longevity, peace, and prosperity.

As the number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan has now jumped to 804, celebrities have also urged people to stay safe and support each other in this tough time.

Let's have a look at some of the posts by celebrities:

Humayun Saeed:

Babar Azam:

Mahira Khan:

Mansha Pasha:

Fakhr-e-Alam:

Ali Zafar:

Fahad Mustafa:

Nadia Hussain:

Daren Sammy also posted a message for Pakistanis and sent his love and support in this difficult time.

Have something to add? Let us know in the comments below.

