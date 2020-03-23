Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year

LAHORE - With major cities in lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19, the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day 2020 by sending wishes and support to each other on social media to show that we stand united during this crisis.

Commemorating the Lahore Resolution which was passed on 23rd March 1940, Pakistani celebrities have also posted heartwarming wishes for our motherland, praying for its longevity, peace, and prosperity.

As the number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan has now jumped to 804, celebrities have also urged people to stay safe and support each other in this tough time.

This is how celebs celebrated 23 March 09:20 PM | 23 Mar, 2018 Pakistan- On this auspicious day of 23 March known as Pakistan day celebrities along with people of Pakistan celebrated ...

Let's have a look at some of the posts by celebrities:

Humayun Saeed:

Praying for everyone's safety and health. Stay strong and most importantly, stay home. It is a tough time for all of us but if there's one thing that defines Pakistan, it's resilience! We will get through this insha Allah. Pakistan Zindabad! #23March #PakistanDay pic.twitter.com/YHMJERgzpa — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 23, 2020

Babar Azam:

Sohni Dharti

Allah Rakhe

Qadam Qadam Aabaad

Qadam Qadam Aabad Tujhe#PakistanDay #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/NTwg5kXQMx — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 23, 2020

Mahira Khan:

My dearest motherland, praying for you with all my heart. May there be peace, may there be tolerance and may there be health. Ameen. #HappyPakistanDay 💚🇵🇰 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 23, 2020

Mansha Pasha:

Fakhr-e-Alam:

United hand in hand our elders fought for our freedom. Today we need to keep distance, stay away from each other to ensure our beloved country & countrymen remain safe from #coronavirus wishing you all a happy Pakistan day. Stay home, stay safe & celebrate. #PakistanResolutionDay pic.twitter.com/fh8y6xvcSw — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 23, 2020

Ali Zafar:

On Pakistan resolution day can we come to a resolution that we must work in unity in such challenging times? An ode. Hope you like it. Jaan De Den Ge | Ali Zafar | Pakistan Day | New Release | 23rd March https://t.co/S60hFFqiEx #PakistanUnitedAgainstCorona #PakistanResolutionDay — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 23, 2020

Fahad Mustafa:

We believe in supporting and doing right means the true independence. We all should be united and show everyone the spirit of true Pakistani by promoting social distancing.#PakistanDay #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) March 23, 2020

Nadia Hussain:

23rd March 1940 ko mil kar Pakistan banaya tha,.

.

. Aaj 23rd March 2020 ko ALAG reh kar Pakistan bachana hai!!! — NADIA HUSSAIN (@NADIAHUSSAIN_NH) March 23, 2020

Daren Sammy also posted a message for Pakistanis and sent his love and support in this difficult time.

Happy Pakistan 🇵🇰 day to all my Pakistani brothers and sisters. May we all be safe on this day and continue to exercise the precautionary measures to stop the spread of this covid19. May God Almighty be with you all. Pakistan Zindabad #PakistanDay2020 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 23, 2020

Have something to add? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more updates and news!