Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai passes away
DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Wednesday died at the age of 75.
Dubai's ruler confirmed this on his Twitter post.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ar" dir="rtl">إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون ... رحمك الله يا أخي وسندي ورفيق دربي.. وأحسن مثواك .. وضعت رحالك عند رب كريم رحيم عظيم .. <a href="https://t.co/xAw3rXIwoj">pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj</a></p>— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) <a href="https://twitter.com/HHShkMohd/status/1374597185862443009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.
He was unwell for some months.
