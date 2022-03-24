England need 106 runs to beat Pakistan in crucial ICC Women’s World Cup match
Share
Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone helped England restrict Pakistan to 105 in their must-win ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch on Thursday.
Both English bowliers took three wickets each, with the pacer removed the opening line-up while the spinner dismantled the lower-order.
Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz were the only two batters for Pakistan who put up scores of 20+ as the rest of the batting order had no answer to the England bowlers, ICC said in a press release.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl first at Hagley Oval, Brunt played a major role in restricting Pakistan early on.
Squads
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole
Pakistan XI: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Aiman Anwar
Pakistan women win first ICC World Cup match ... 03:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan women cricket team on Monday defeated West Indies by eight wickets at Seddon Park, registering ...
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- England need 106 runs to beat Pakistan in crucial ICC Women’s World ...10:17 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange ties the knot in UK prison09:56 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 March 202208:50 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
-
- Eshal Fayyaz admits having a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi07:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees' dance rehearsal video goes viral05:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui launch clothing line08:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022