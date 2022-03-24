England need 106 runs to beat Pakistan in crucial ICC Women’s World Cup match

Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone helped England restrict Pakistan to 105 in their must-win ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch on Thursday.

Both English bowliers took three wickets each, with the pacer removed the opening line-up while the spinner dismantled the lower-order.

Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz were the only two batters for Pakistan who put up scores of 20+ as the rest of the batting order had no answer to the England bowlers, ICC said in a press release.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first at Hagley Oval, Brunt played a major role in restricting Pakistan early on.

Squads

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

Pakistan XI: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Aiman Anwar