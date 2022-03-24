PM Imran invites nation to March 27 rally against corrupt elements

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged public to join government's rally to be held on March 27 in the federal capital to counter the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against him. 

In short televised address, the premier asked the public to come to Islamabad to stand with truth and against corruption. 

Lashing out at the opposition parties, he said that the corrupt elements are looting the public wealth for past thirty years. 

Earlier, PM Khan tasked his party leaders to gather one million people for the rally in what was described by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry as small "referendum" in the face of the no-trust motion. 

The government was scheduled to hold rally at D-Chowk but they changed the venue to Parade Ground at the request of the capital city authorities. 

More to follow...

