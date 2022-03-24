PM Imran invites nation to March 27 rally against corrupt elements
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged public to join government's rally to be held on March 27 in the federal capital to counter the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against him.
In short televised address, the premier asked the public to come to Islamabad to stand with truth and against corruption.
Lashing out at the opposition parties, he said that the corrupt elements are looting the public wealth for past thirty years.
Earlier, PM Khan tasked his party leaders to gather one million people for the rally in what was described by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry as small "referendum" in the face of the no-trust motion.
The government was scheduled to hold rally at D-Chowk but they changed the venue to Parade Ground at the request of the capital city authorities.
More to follow...
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran invites nation to March 27 rally against corrupt elements12:07 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd Test – Australia in command as Day 4 game underway11:53 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan reports zero Covid-19 death for second consecutive day11:32 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- World No.1 women’s tennis player Ash Barty retires at age 2510:47 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- England beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in crucial ICC Women’s World Cup ...10:17 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Eshal Fayyaz admits having a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi07:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees' dance rehearsal video goes viral05:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui launch clothing line08:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022