Pakistan origin Fouzia Younis becomes first British Muslim to head UK’s diplomatic mission

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan origin British diplomat Fouzia Younis has become the first Muslim woman in the UK to be appointed as head of a her country’s diplomatic mission as she has been named as the UK’s consul general in Toronto.
Younis, who is currently serving as the head of communications and public diplomacy at the British High Commission in Islamabad, made the announcement on Twitter, stating: “Privileged to be appointed as His Majesty's British Consul General to Toronto”.
“Special moment as we think it's the 1st time (but don't have data) that a British Muslim woman has been appointed as Head of a UK Diplomatic Post. I won’t be the last.”
Younis thanked her father “who used to drop me at Digbeth Coach Station at 4am so I could get to my work interviews.”
She also paid tribute to her late mother who “stood up for 18 year old me to go to uni & waited at bus stops to walk me home through dark streets.”
“To the girls who look like me, who are battling prejudice, racism & sexism from within communities & outside, who are told they can't do it, or that they don't sound or look the part. Don't let anyone dim your power. You can change the world,” she concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
