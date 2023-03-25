Pakistani driver who risked his life to save many receives Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Not all heroes wear capes and nobody justifies this better than the local Pakistani citizen, Faisal Baloch. Baloch, who saved the lives of hundreds of people last year from a burning tanker, was previously nominated for the civilian gallantry award and has been awarded most recently for his bravery and courage.

This incident occurred in June of 2022 while Baloch, a tanker driver by profession, was transferring petrol in a tanker when it caught fire all of a sudden. Baloch risked his own life to drive the burning tanker out of town, on the Qambrani road in Quetta, around two kilometers to prevent any harm.

The valiant driver was honored with the Tamgha e Imtiaz on Pakistan Day.

Baloch was earlier awarded a shield, a certificate, and a cash prize on behalf of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Army's Corps HQ in Quetta.