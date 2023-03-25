President Alvi hails Biznet 2023’s commitment to train 1,000 women as game developers

Appreciates Euro Oil's efforts for promoting green energy and electric vehicles
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated BizNet's commitment to train 1,000 women as game developers.
Transforming Hub, in collaboration with Women Business Network, organised the BizNet 2023, an important programme in the world of business. The theme was “Celebrating Diversity, Inclusion and Pakistan Startups” and it was in the continuation of the previous year’s event.
The event was attended by the intelligent people of the industry and companies doing unique work. The participants expressed their views on bringing all genders and nationalities together and including women in national mainstream and business activities.
Bizenet 2023 offered multiple opportunities for participants of the event, including a chance to meet and learn from the successful people of the field. It was hosted by Umar Khokhar.
New dimensions and new solutions are being offered to the business world on a daily basis. In the programme, the speech of Iftikhar Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Transforming Hub and Founder of Women Business Network, received special attention when he announced to provide train 1,000 women as game developers.
He said Biznet aims to bring the legacy of big business, financial institutions, policymakers, and successful startups under one roof to initiate a much-needed collaboration for the rapid growth of economy.
Iftikhar Hussain reiterated his commitment to organise Pakistan's first women sports gala to highlight the importance and health of women's sports in the business world of Pakistan.He thanked District 101, Euro Oil Pvt. Ltd. Sunridge, PopCorn Studio, Eventor, Toss Down and Marina Homes for making the event a success.
Faryal Sadiq, Chief Sustainability Officer of Interloop startup spoke about extending technical support to women to ensure equity and diversity in businesses.
At the end, President Alvi awarded appreciation shields to heads of the companies promoting diversity and inclusion. He also conferred a shield on Iftikhar Hussain for his efforts to end gender discrimination in the field. Speaking on the occasion, the president said helping women promote their business startups through information technology was the fastest route toward their empowerment.
Dr Alvi also awarded the appreciation shield to Sohail Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer of Euro Oil for his efforts to promote green energy and electric vehicles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.