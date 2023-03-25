President Alvi hails Biznet 2023’s commitment to train 1,000 women as game developers

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated BizNet's commitment to train 1,000 women as game developers.

Transforming Hub, in collaboration with Women Business Network, organised the BizNet 2023, an important programme in the world of business. The theme was “Celebrating Diversity, Inclusion and Pakistan Startups” and it was in the continuation of the previous year’s event.

The event was attended by the intelligent people of the industry and companies doing unique work. The participants expressed their views on bringing all genders and nationalities together and including women in national mainstream and business activities.

Bizenet 2023 offered multiple opportunities for participants of the event, including a chance to meet and learn from the successful people of the field. It was hosted by Umar Khokhar.

New dimensions and new solutions are being offered to the business world on a daily basis. In the programme, the speech of Iftikhar Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Transforming Hub and Founder of Women Business Network, received special attention when he announced to provide train 1,000 women as game developers.

He said Biznet aims to bring the legacy of big business, financial institutions, policymakers, and successful startups under one roof to initiate a much-needed collaboration for the rapid growth of economy.

Iftikhar Hussain reiterated his commitment to organise Pakistan's first women sports gala to highlight the importance and health of women's sports in the business world of Pakistan.He thanked District 101, Euro Oil Pvt. Ltd. Sunridge, PopCorn Studio, Eventor, Toss Down and Marina Homes for making the event a success.

Faryal Sadiq, Chief Sustainability Officer of Interloop startup spoke about extending technical support to women to ensure equity and diversity in businesses.

At the end, President Alvi awarded appreciation shields to heads of the companies promoting diversity and inclusion. He also conferred a shield on Iftikhar Hussain for his efforts to end gender discrimination in the field. Speaking on the occasion, the president said helping women promote their business startups through information technology was the fastest route toward their empowerment.

Dr Alvi also awarded the appreciation shield to Sohail Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer of Euro Oil for his efforts to promote green energy and electric vehicles.