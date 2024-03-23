Adnan Siddiqui pens a heartfelt note after receiving Pride of Performance Award

Soon after receiving the President's Pride of Performance Award from Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori at a ceremony at Sindh Governor's House in Karachi on Saturday, versatile Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to share how he felt about this honour, who played the most important role in his acting career and who he missed the most at the awards ceremony.

Here is Siddiqui's heartfelt note:

"Dear fans and admirers,

As I sit down to write this note of thanks, I am overwhelmed with emotions. The journey to receiving the esteemed Pride of Performance award has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it has been a privilege to share it with you.

I reflect on the last three decades that have passed by in a jiffy when I entered the industry with nothing but unyielding passion and focus. There were moments of doubt, gruelling auditions, rejections, and times when success seemed like a distant dream. Yet, through all of this, your applause and admiration kept me going. Your love for my craft inspired me to refine with every role, every episode—protagonist, antagonist or grey.

I am deeply indebted to Anwar mamu (Anwar Maqsood sahib), Qasim Jalali sahib, and Fatima Surayya Bajia (Bajjo) who played pivotal roles in planting the seed of my acting career. It was Anwar mamu who introduced me to Qasim sahib and cast me in his long play Khwabon Ki Zanjeer. Qasim sahib and Fatima Suriya Bajia (bajo) then gave me the opportunity of a lifetime with Uroosa, which turned me into a star overnight. I am forever grateful to this trio for their guidance and mentorship.

Today, as I stand here with this esteemed award, I want you to know that it belongs to you as much as it does to me. It’s a testament to the enduring bond we share, to your faith in my abilities.

As I share this moment with you all, it is a bittersweet feeling. Afzal sahib's (papa) absence is profoundly felt, and I find myself wishing he were here to witness this milestone with me. His belief in me was my guiding light, and I carry his memory with me as I accept this honour.

Thank you once again to each and everyone of you for being an integral part of this remarkable journey.

Grateful"