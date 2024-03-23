Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Adnan Siddiqui pens a heartfelt note after receiving Pride of Performance Award

Web Desk
09:29 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
Adnan Siddiqui
Source: Instagram

Soon after receiving the President's Pride of Performance Award from Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori at a ceremony at Sindh Governor's House in Karachi on Saturday, versatile Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to share how he felt about this honour, who played the most important role in his acting career and who he missed the most at the awards ceremony.

Here is Siddiqui's heartfelt note:

"Dear fans and admirers, 

As I sit down to write this note of thanks, I am overwhelmed with emotions. The journey to receiving the esteemed Pride of Performance award has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it has been a privilege to share it with you. 

I reflect on the last three decades that have passed by in a jiffy when I entered the industry with nothing but unyielding passion and focus. There were moments of doubt, gruelling auditions, rejections, and times when success seemed like a distant dream. Yet, through all of this, your applause and admiration kept me going. Your love for my craft inspired me to refine with every role, every episode—protagonist, antagonist or grey. 

I am deeply indebted to Anwar mamu (Anwar Maqsood sahib), Qasim Jalali sahib, and Fatima Surayya Bajia (Bajjo) who played pivotal roles in planting the seed of my acting career. It was Anwar mamu who introduced me to Qasim sahib and cast me in his long play Khwabon Ki Zanjeer. Qasim sahib and Fatima Suriya Bajia (bajo) then gave me the opportunity of a lifetime with Uroosa, which turned me into a star overnight. I am forever grateful to this trio for their guidance and mentorship.

Today, as I stand here with this esteemed award, I want you to know that it belongs to you as much as it does to me. It’s a testament to the enduring bond we share, to your faith in my abilities.

As I share this moment with you all, it is a bittersweet feeling. Afzal sahib's (papa) absence is profoundly felt, and I find myself wishing he were here to witness this milestone with me. His belief in me was my guiding light, and I carry his memory with me as I accept this honour. 

Thank you once again to each and everyone of you for being an integral part of this remarkable journey. 

Grateful"

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:29 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui pens a heartfelt note after receiving Pride of ...

08:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Day: Rahat Fateh, Juggan Kazim, Wasay conferred with civil ...

05:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Did Agha Ali just confirm his divorce from Hina Altaf?

03:32 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Day: Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui honoured with civil awards

03:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan-Singapore creators make history with first AI-generated web ...

11:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

Hania Aamir performs Umrah, shares glimpse of first spiritual ...

Lifestyle

07:10 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Hareem Shah’s new video with unknown man goes viral

10:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Jannat Mirza in search of 'rare love' after parting ways with Umar ...

01:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Sara Chaudhry reveals why she left entertainment industry at peak of ...

10:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Ayeza Khan turns up the heat with sizzling video 

06:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Sajal Aly to receive Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

10:00 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Dananeer Mobeen receives backlash over charity video

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Punjab Car Registration App for Home-Service: How to download

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: