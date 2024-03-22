Search

Web Desk
11:41 AM | 22 Mar, 2024
Top charity founder's first-class flights stir controversy

Imam Qasim, a well-known British Muslim charity founder and leader, recently faced scrutiny after being seen flying first class on his return from a charity trip to Jordan for Gaza relief efforts. 

A picture of Imam Qasim in the first-class zone of an airliner went viral. He was observed boarding flight number RJ 111 from Amman, Jordan, bound for London Heathrow in the first week of Ramadan.

Despite showcasing aid delivery on a cargo plane without a seatbelt on social media, Imam Qasim chose luxury travel back to London, raising questions about how donations are used for personal benefit. Pictures that went viral show him enjoying the luxury of first class, even though he has condemned those who travel first class using charity funds. 

Imam Qasim's social media selectively highlights aid delivery, leaving out details of his first-class travel. This raises concerns among donors about transparency and the use of their contributions. A news report said that the absence of documentation about his entire journey, including luxury accommodations, undermines trust and accountability.

A spokesman of the Al-Khair Foundation confirmed that Imam Qasim, whose full name is Imam Qasim Rashid Ahmad, has no means of income other than his paid role at the Foundation.

He said Imam Qasim Rashid Ahmad is entitled to travel comfortably. However, efforts to seek clarification from Imam Qasim about his salary and other potential luxury benefits have been unsuccessful, deepening scepticism.

As the founder of the Al-Khair Foundation and CEO of Iqra TV, Imam Qasim holds considerable influence within the UK Muslim community and the charity sector. Established in 2003, the Al-Khair Foundation is known for its humanitarian work globally.

