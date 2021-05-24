British-Pakistani Hijab-wearing boxing coach named as ‘Hometown Hero’ for Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani origin Haseebah Abdullah who is England's first hijab-wearing boxing coach has been named among 14 Hometown Heros for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The category is made up of coaches, managers, umpires, and fundraisers who have dedicated their lives to grassroots sport.

Haseebah took up the combat sport as a young girl but later moved into coaching. She also holds the title to challenge the rules of boxing outfits and because of her efforts, female boxers across Britain are now able to compete in full-length clothing and headscarves.

As England’s first hijab-wearing #Boxing coach, Haseebah Abdullah is passionate about breaking down barriers by putting inclusion first.



Here’s the @windmillABC coach’s story.



Find out more about our #HometownHeroes: https://t.co/d8AHwSfC2m pic.twitter.com/vNCRfMket6 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) May 21, 2021

The Hometown hero said ‘as a woman who covers herself for religious reasons, she wasn't willing to compromise that for amateur bouts’.

The outspoken Muslim coach while speaking with a British newspaper told that ‘I think regardless of the faith of a woman, we should be judged on our athletic performance and nothing else’.

She also revealed that more female athletes have started participating in boxing in her community since the change in the rules of outfits.

The young coach has inspired many girls and now more people are seeing that women have a place in boxing.