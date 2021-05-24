British-Pakistani Hijab-wearing boxing coach named as ‘Hometown Hero’ for Commonwealth Games
Haseeba has trained at Windmill Boxing Club in Smethwick for most of her life
Share
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani origin Haseebah Abdullah who is England's first hijab-wearing boxing coach has been named among 14 Hometown Heros for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The category is made up of coaches, managers, umpires, and fundraisers who have dedicated their lives to grassroots sport.
Haseebah took up the combat sport as a young girl but later moved into coaching. She also holds the title to challenge the rules of boxing outfits and because of her efforts, female boxers across Britain are now able to compete in full-length clothing and headscarves.
As England’s first hijab-wearing #Boxing coach, Haseebah Abdullah is passionate about breaking down barriers by putting inclusion first.— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) May 21, 2021
Here’s the @windmillABC coach’s story.
Find out more about our #HometownHeroes: https://t.co/d8AHwSfC2m pic.twitter.com/vNCRfMket6
The Hometown hero said ‘as a woman who covers herself for religious reasons, she wasn't willing to compromise that for amateur bouts’.
The outspoken Muslim coach while speaking with a British newspaper told that ‘I think regardless of the faith of a woman, we should be judged on our athletic performance and nothing else’.
She also revealed that more female athletes have started participating in boxing in her community since the change in the rules of outfits.
The young coach has inspired many girls and now more people are seeing that women have a place in boxing.
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira takes kickboxing tips ... 10:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is trying new ways to find her fitness. In a video, she is trying kickboxing with her ...
- Karachiites instructed to stay indoors after 8pm as Sindh ramps up ...12:37 PM | 24 May, 2021
- British-Pakistani Hijab-wearing boxing coach named as ‘Hometown ...12:14 PM | 24 May, 2021
- PCB beefs up Covid protocols for remainder of PSL 202111:30 AM | 24 May, 2021
- PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme today10:59 AM | 24 May, 2021
- Shafqat Mahmood convenes education ministers’ meeting to finalise ...10:27 AM | 24 May, 2021
- Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan shows off golf skills in latest ...02:15 PM | 23 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s new dance video goes viral01:31 PM | 23 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021