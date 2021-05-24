Lodhran DPO gets marching orders amid ‘political pressure from JKT like-minded group’

LAHORE – Lodhran district police officer Karrar Hussain Syed has shown the door over the insistence of some members of Jahangir Khan Tareen’s like-minded group.

According to a report in Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the culture of transfer of police officers in Punjab amid political influence has continued as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has removed five provincial heads during the last three years.

In the latest development, Lodhran district police officer Karrar Hussain Syed got transferred on Saturday as according to some media reports, the move comes under the demand of some members of PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The report further suggested that the removal of DPO was one of the key demands of the Tareen group when they called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, Syed has been replaced by Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, who is said to be a junior officer of grade 18. The new DPO is said to be a low-ranking officer to hold a field position. The appointment of a junior officer has raised many questions about political victimization and interference.

FBR DC bears the brunt of raid on PTI candidate's ... 01:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – A raid on a counterfeit cigarette factory allegedly owned by Faisal Saleem, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ...

A number of MPA’s expressed reservation on Syed’s working as he was not resolving their regional issues.

The report of Dawn further suggested that the posting of former DPO irked PTI members as the Punjab government had not consulted Jehangir Tareen group before making appointing him in Lodhran. Meanwhile, former IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgeer directed DPO to continue the charge.