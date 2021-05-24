PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Ehsaas Kafaalat payment site in the federal capital to inaugurate the Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative.
The premier will be briefed on the key features of the programme. According to the details shared by Radio Pakistan, the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafaalat will have the option of either drawing their money or saving money into digital wallets.
وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج احساس سیونگ والٹس (احساس بچت بنک اکاؤنٹ) کا اسلام آباد سے آغاز کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/oeXqRK4Dc9— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 24, 2021
Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme is predicated on the understanding that digital and financial inclusion will open avenues for women to take better advantage of opportunities offered under the Ehsaas National Poverty Graduation Initiative.
The officials claimed that this initiative will help Kafaalat households manage financial shocks, meet emergency needs, and invest to increase their earnings which will help them fight poverty.
Transactions made through these accounts will include balance inquiry, cash in and cash out, transfer funds received from Ehsaas programme to mobile accounts, mobile top-up, utility bill payments, and money transfers.
The initiative will also deepen the financial inclusion initiated under the ‘One Woman One Bank Account Policy’.
