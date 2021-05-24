Punjab Anti-Corruption Dept. launches probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

ISLAMABAD – The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has constituted a team and started a probe against allegations of corruption into Rawalpindi’s Ring Road scandal.

Punjab ACE Director-General Mohammad Gohar constituted the investigating team that comprised legal, technical, and financial experts. The investigation into the Ring Road project scam was launched on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, a fact-finding committee highlighted large-scale irregularities in the Ring Road project. Former commissioner Muhammad Mehmood along with some incumbent government personalities made illegal changes in the actual plan of the project.

Former Rawalpindi commissioner Captain (retired) Mohammad Mehmood and land requisition officer Wasim Tabish have also been named in the scam.

PM’s aide on overseas Pakistanis and close friend Zulfi Bukhari also resigned from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in this project.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau has also started an official inquiry against the alleged corruption and irregularities in the project. He ordered the inquiry on May 17.

Opposition parties had also accused Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bukhari of being involved in the matter through the re-allotment of land for the Ring Road project.