LIVE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz addresses press conference in Lahore
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz is addressing a press conference in Lahore’s Model Town area.
The daughter of PML-N supremo has strongly condemned the killing of a policeman during a raid on the house of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore’s Model Town area.
She went on to criticise the PTI leadership for not condemning the killing of the cop, saying it has exposed Imran Khan as he did not utter a word in condemnation of the incident.
نائب صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن مریم نواز شریف کی میڈیا سے گفتگو https://t.co/2jjWqHZczJ— PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 24, 2022
Before starting the press conference in Lahore, the PML-N vice president removed mic of private news channel from the table, accusing the media house of propaganda against state institutions and the ruling party.
