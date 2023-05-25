China's Xi offers Russia 'firm support' in core interests

Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered its support on Moscow's core interests at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing.
Xi Jinping told Russian Prime Minister that the two countries would continue to offer each other firm support on issues concerning each other's core interests and strengthen collaboration in multilateral arenas.
The Russian prime minister said relations between the Russia and the China are at an unprecedented high level.
In his words, "They are distinguished by mutual respect of each other's interests, the desire to respond to issues together and the pressure of unjust sanctions from the collective West, which is associated with growing turmoil in the international arena.''
he further added, "Unity moves mountains, as our Chinese friends have said."
Among the memorandums of understanding that were signed were, one on the export of agricultural products to China, one on the cooperation in sports, and one on the strengthening of investment cooperation in trade services.
According to the Russian media, Russia expects its energy exports to China to increase by 40% this year, and the two nations are also talking about Russia receiving Chinese technology.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.
On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.
As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
