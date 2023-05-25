China's Xi offers Russia 'firm support' in core interests

Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered its support on Moscow's core interests at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing.

Xi Jinping told Russian Prime Minister that the two countries would continue to offer each other firm support on issues concerning each other's core interests and strengthen collaboration in multilateral arenas.

The Russian prime minister said relations between the Russia and the China are at an unprecedented high level.

In his words, "They are distinguished by mutual respect of each other's interests, the desire to respond to issues together and the pressure of unjust sanctions from the collective West, which is associated with growing turmoil in the international arena.''

he further added, "Unity moves mountains, as our Chinese friends have said."

Among the memorandums of understanding that were signed were, one on the export of agricultural products to China, one on the cooperation in sports, and one on the strengthening of investment cooperation in trade services.

According to the Russian media, Russia expects its energy exports to China to increase by 40% this year, and the two nations are also talking about Russia receiving Chinese technology.