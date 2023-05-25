Chris Gayle expresses desire to have Deepika Padukone as dance partner

Renowned West Indian cricket legend and former player of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chris Gayle, recently expressed his deep admiration for Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The explosive batsman went on to reveal his desire to collaborate with her in an energetic item number.
During the launch event of his latest music video, titled 'Oh Fatima,' in the company of friends and musician Arko, Gayle openly expressed his fondness for the Pathaan actress and his wish to share the dance floor with her in a captivating song.
"I have had the pleasure of meeting Deepika Padukone in person, and she is truly a wonderful lady. I would absolutely love to dance alongside her in a song," Gayle enthusiastically shared.
He also opened up about his foray into the music industry, disclosing that the Covid-19 lockdown brought him closer to the world of music.
"It all started during the Covid-19 pandemic when we were all confined to our homes. A friend of mine proposed the idea of doing a song together. He came over to my place, and we collaborated on a song. I found the experience absolutely fascinating, and the best part was that people in Jamaica embraced it," the charismatic cricketer explained.
He further revealed, "Following that, I recorded another song and eventually set up my own studio at home, collaborating with talented individuals from the music industry. It's quite remarkable that, throughout my cricketing career, I had never envisioned delving into singing. But here I am," Gayle added, beaming with a smile.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.
On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.
As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
