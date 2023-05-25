Search

Chris Gayle expresses desire to have Deepika Padukone as dance partner

Web Desk 11:51 AM | 25 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Renowned West Indian cricket legend and former player of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chris Gayle, recently expressed his deep admiration for Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The explosive batsman went on to reveal his desire to collaborate with her in an energetic item number.

During the launch event of his latest music video, titled 'Oh Fatima,' in the company of friends and musician Arko, Gayle openly expressed his fondness for the Pathaan actress and his wish to share the dance floor with her in a captivating song.

"I have had the pleasure of meeting Deepika Padukone in person, and she is truly a wonderful lady. I would absolutely love to dance alongside her in a song," Gayle enthusiastically shared.

He also opened up about his foray into the music industry, disclosing that the Covid-19 lockdown brought him closer to the world of music.

"It all started during the Covid-19 pandemic when we were all confined to our homes. A friend of mine proposed the idea of doing a song together. He came over to my place, and we collaborated on a song. I found the experience absolutely fascinating, and the best part was that people in Jamaica embraced it," the charismatic cricketer explained.

He further revealed, "Following that, I recorded another song and eventually set up my own studio at home, collaborating with talented individuals from the music industry. It's quite remarkable that, throughout my cricketing career, I had never envisioned delving into singing. But here I am," Gayle added, beaming with a smile.

