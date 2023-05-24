Hazim Bangwar saves bleeding man after road accident

Call him the Assistant Commissioner of North Nazimabad or an angel in disguise, Hazim Bhangwar is both! The 29-year-old government official recently took to Instagram to share important news with his followers, and to spread the message of road safety after he saved the life of a young man who was injured in an accident.
According to Bangaw's post, a speeding car hit the young man and dashed, leaving him injured, on Shahjahan Avenue in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, District Central. Bhangwar took the injured youth to a nearby hospital and saved his life.
"During field visit today a person was hit by car and left there bleeding. I had to rush him off the main road and attend to him while the ambulance was called," Bangwar's post read.
"Although he is stable and in hospital now but while driving, not only are you responsible for your own lives but of others as well! No speeding or rushing is more important than someone’s life! Life is sacred!" he advised.
A provincial management service (PMS) officer — who currently serves as assistant commissioner for the North Nazimabad area of Karachi — Bangwar is a singer and songwriter by profession. Termed as the “ uber cool” assistant commissioner, the 29-year-old is passionate about social work.
