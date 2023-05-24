IHC orders release of PTI secretary-general Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf secretary-general, Asad Umar.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC takes up the plea filed by Asad’s counsel as he was among members who were held under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The court also issued a directive for Asad, a close aide of Imran Khan, to sign an undertaking to give such an undertaking for not being part of the agitation and incitation. IHC also reserved verdicts in two cases in which Asad’s counsel urged for bail.

The development comes a day after Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders but the former minister was detained for another time.

On May 10, Asad Umar was apprehended from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day after party chairman Imran Khan was taken into custody in a corruption case. An anti-terrorism squad took Asad Umar into custody from the premises of the Islamabad High Court when he along with Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached there to submit a petition seeking permission to meet Imran Khan.

The security forces took him away when he came out of the office of the Islamabad Bar Association to go to the Supreme Court to file an identical petition.