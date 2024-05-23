Search

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Tickets of Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia match go on sale

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 23 May, 2024
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Tickets for Pakistan’s upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 home-leg match against Saudi Arabia are now officially on sale, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced on Thursday.

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia at the Jinnah Football Stadium in Islamabad on June 6, with the match set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan is in Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan. They will play against Tajikistan in an away fixture on June 11.

In the second round of qualifiers, 36 football squads have been divided into nine groups of four teams each. The winners and runners-up from each group will advance to the third round.

“To make the event accessible to all football enthusiasts, ticket prices have been thoughtfully set at budget-friendly rates,” the PFF stated in a media release, adding that tickets are available on the Bookme.pk website.

Tickets for the Premium Plus enclosures are priced at Rs4,000 ($14.37), Premium enclosure tickets at Rs1,500 ($5.39), and General enclosure tickets at Rs750 ($2.69).

Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their first clash of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Al Ahsa in November 2023.

Preliminary Pakistan squad

Goalkeepers: Hassan Ali and Tanveer

Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Huzaifa, Waqar Ihtisham, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Saddam and Zain ul Abideen

Midfielders: Yasir Arafat, Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Moin Ali, Junaid Ahmed and Fahim

Forwards: Adeel Younas, Shayak Dost, Ali Zafar and Fareedullah

The PFF said the names of diaspora players joining the national training camp later would be included in the final squad.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Tickets of Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia ...

