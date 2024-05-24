Pakistan announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the 15-member Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim — who took back their retirements earlier this year — are part of the squad led by captain Babar Azam.

The side was confirmed today following a two-hour selection committee meeting, which was attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz, the press release said.

It said that Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan will make their T20 World Cup debut, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively.

The other eight players participated in the 2022 event in Australia, it said.