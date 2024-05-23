Pakistan hires 'originally Indian' coach for football team

Just a few days before the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan, Pakistan has hired an Indian origin British coach for its football team.

Trishan Patel, who has joined the Pakistan football team as an Assistant Coach and Performance Analyst, has joined the team's camp in Islamabad as they prepare for their final two games in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Patel was previously working with the Pakistani football team remotely. He brings a wealth of experience from his diverse coaching background. He has collaborated with various organizations, clubs, and schools across England, including prominent clubs such as Liverpool and Luton Town.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced Patel’s arrival through their social media channels, featuring him in the national team's kit.

Patel began his football coaching career in 2006 as a scouting coach. In 2009, he joined Luton Town as a Community Coach, where he remained until 2015. A holder of the UEFA A license, Patel joined Biggleswade United in 2019 as an assistant manager.

Additionally, he has worked as an international academy coach with Liverpool and has also been involved with Berkhamsted.

Pakistan is scheduled to play against regional giants Saudi Arabia in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier match in Islamabad on June 6, before traveling to Tajikistan for their final match.