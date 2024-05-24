Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed in Shangla suicide attack

Web Desk
12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024
Shangla suicide bombing
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved $2.5 million in compensation for the families of Chinese workers who were killed in a suicide attack in the Shangla District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March this year.

On 26 March, five Chinese workers and their Pakistani driver were killed on their way to the Dasu hydropower project in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan has promised to find those responsible for the attack and to improve security for Chinese workers and projects in the country. Earlier this month, the Pakistan army said the bomber was from Afghanistan and that the attack was planned there. However, the Taliban in Kabul deny this.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the compensation, which includes $2.58 million and Rs. 2.5 million for the Ministry of Water Resources. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the ECC meeting.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, said new safety procedures for Chinese nationals in Pakistan would be introduced soon.

The Dasu attack was the third major attack on Chinese interests in Pakistan in just over a week. China has invested over $65 billion in energy, infrastructure, and other projects in Pakistan as part of its Belt and Road initiative.

The bombing on 26 March followed two other attacks: one on 20 March at a strategic port in Balochistan and another on 25 March at a naval air base, both claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Dasu has been attacked before, including a bus explosion in 2021 that killed 13 people, nine of them Chinese.

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed ...

10:58 PM | 23 May, 2024

SBP releases latest figures on Pakistan's foreign reserves

10:19 PM | 23 May, 2024

Jobs in Malaysia for Pakistani nurses

07:53 PM | 23 May, 2024

UAE promises $10 billion investment in Pakistan following PM ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

06:24 PM | 23 May, 2024

COAS Gen Asim Munir arrives in Germany for official visit

Most viewed

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in ...

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

07:39 PM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan announces launch of multi-mission communication satellite ...

11:32 AM | 21 May, 2024

Islamabad Metro Bus Service open or closed today? Check latest update ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed in Shangla suicide attack

Gold & Silver

02:16 PM | 23 May, 2024

Gold price falls by whooping Rs6,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 23 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.25
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.52 748.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.46 731.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: