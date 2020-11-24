Are Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed filing for divorce?

One of the most loved celebrity couples in Pakistan, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed have reportedly decided to end their three-year marriage.

A local media outlet claimed Tuesday, citing its sources, that Urwa and Fahad have developed irreconcilable differences and tensions over the time.

However, an official statement is yet to be released by the couple.

Married on December 16, 2016, Farhan and Urwa are considered the happiest couple in the showbiz industry.

Urwa Hocane made her acting debut with leading role in the 2012 romantic drama Meri Ladli alongside Ahsan Khan and Sajal Ali. She later appeared in serials Kahi Un Kahi, and Madiha Maliha.

She made her film debut in the 2014 romantic comedy Na Maloom Afraad opposite Fahad Mustafa, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Javed Sheikh. In June 2019, she launched her clothing line in collaboration with her sister Mawra Hocane. This year, she starred in the television series Mushk alongside Imran Ashraf.

Farhan Saeed, a Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, director, was the former lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Jal and is the owner of the restaurant Cafe Rock in Lahore. He gained recognition for his role in drama serials Udaari (2016) and Suno Chanda.