Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi: reports

Web Desk
11:35 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi: reports
Source: ARY TV
Share

Pakistani actor Ismail Tara has passed away in Karachi, according to reports in local media.

This is a developing story.

 

More From This Category
Name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby ...
09:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz leaves for Türkiye on official visit ...
09:14 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz meets Gen Asim Munir, Gen Sahir ...
08:02 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan declared fit for travel ahead of PTI ...
07:47 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
President approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's ...
06:22 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Mathira's new bold video sets internet on fire
07:06 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi: reports
11:35 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr