PM Shehbaz meets new chiefs in separate meetings

ISLAMABAD – The newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The meetings come minutes after the President Arif Alvi approved a summary sent by the premier regarding appointment of Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad at two highest positions in the military.

During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated the top generals on their latest appointments.

The COAS and CJCSC also called on President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadar where matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Gen Asim Munir will replace outgoing COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa while Gen Sahir Shamshad will replace Gen Nadeem Raza as CJCSC.

Lt Gen Asim Munir

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir was nominated as next Army Chief by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on November 24, 2022. He was named for the coveted post for being the most senior officer in the Pakistan Army after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Gen Munir, who recently served as Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army, entered the service via the Officers Training School (OTS) programme in Mangla and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

Lt-Gen Munir commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under Gen Bajwa, who was then Commander X Corps. He was appointed DG of the Military Intelligence in early 2017 and then ISI Director General in October 2018.

Eight months later, Lt-Gen Munir was posted Gujranwala Corps Commander. He was moved to the GHQ as Quartermaster General two years later.

Lt-Gen Munir is the recipient of the Sword of Honour from the 17th course of the Officers Training School in Mangla. Also, he is the recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

He is a 'Hafiz-e-Quran' who memorised the Quran during his posting in Saudi Arabia as Lt Colonel.