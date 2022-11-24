PM Shehbaz picks Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan's new Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chose Lt Gen Asim Munir and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), respectively.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced after a special cabinet meeting in capital with the premier in the chair to consult over the appointments of top army officers.

In a tweet, she said Prime Minister has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and by using their constitutional authority.

وزیراعظم پاکستان محمد شہباز شریف نے آئینی اختیار استعمال کرتے ہوئے لیفٹنٹ جنرل ساحر شمشاد مرزا کو چئیرمین جوائنٹ چیفس آف سٹاف اور لیفٹنٹ جنرل سید عاصم منیر کو چیف آف دی آرمی سٹاف مقرر کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ اس بابت سمری صدر پاکستان کو ارسال کر دی گئی ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 24, 2022

General Asim has been promoted to a four-star rank as the former Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was the senior most general in the list of seniority while Gen Sahir was second most senior for the coveted post.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while speaking with reporters said the summary has been forwarded to President Arif Alvi and hoped that all matters will be settled as per the law and the Constitution. PML-N's stalwart also expressed hope that President Alvi would not make the appointment controversial and would endorse the advice of PM.

Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir is the senior most officer after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and is currently serving as Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army.

Lt-Gen Munir entered the service via the Officers Training School (OTS) programme in Mangla and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment. He commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under Gen Bajwa, who was then Commander X Corps. He was appointed DG of the Military Intelligence in early 2017 and then ISI Director General in October 2018.

Eight months later, Lt-Gen Munir was posted Gujranwala Corps Commander. He was moved to the GHQ as Quartermaster General two years later.

Lt-Gen Munir is the recipient of the Sword of Honour from the 17th course of the Officers Training School in Mangla. Also, he is the recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz. He is a 'Hafiz-e-Quran' who memorised the Quran during his posting in Saudi Arabia as Lt Colonel.