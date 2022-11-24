President Alvi lands in Lahore to take Imran Khan's nod on next COAS selection
Share
LAHORE – President Arif Alvi on Thursday landed in Punjab capital to discuss the appointment of a new army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.
Alvi left for the country’s cultural capital on his special plane from Noor Khan Airbase while he is expected to return to Islamabad this evening.
He arrived at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence as Sharif led government named Lt-Gen Asim Munir as chief of the army staff and Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman JCSC and sent a summary to President Arif Alvi for approval.
Earlier in the day, PTI chief Imran Khan said President Arif Alvi will consult him after he receives the summary for Army appointments.
On Wednesday, he said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on for the key appointment.
Here’s the govt's strategy If President Alvi ... 12:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led federal government has finally picked Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new chief of army staff ...
Under the Constitution, the president may stretch the appointment of the new army chief for 25 days. Sources told The Express Tribune that the government had several plans in case the president delayed the summary.
PM Shehbaz picks Lt Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan's ... 11:37 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chose Lt Gen Asim Munir and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
- Here's all you need know about vivo Y series smartphones with ...04:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- President Alvi lands in Lahore to take Imran Khan's nod on next COAS ...03:39 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Bollywood’s Richa Chadha under fire for trolling Indian army over ...02:15 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022