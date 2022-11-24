President Alvi lands in Lahore to take Imran Khan's nod on next COAS selection

03:39 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
President Alvi lands in Lahore to take Imran Khan's nod on next COAS selection
Source: social media
LAHORE – President Arif Alvi on Thursday landed in Punjab capital to discuss the appointment of a new army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.

Alvi left for the country’s cultural capital on his special plane from Noor Khan Airbase while he is expected to return to Islamabad this evening.

He arrived at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence as Sharif led government named Lt-Gen Asim Munir as chief of the army staff and Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman JCSC and sent a summary to President Arif Alvi for approval.

Earlier in the day, PTI chief Imran Khan said President Arif Alvi will consult him after he receives the summary for Army appointments.

On Wednesday, he said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on for the key appointment.

Under the Constitution, the president may stretch the appointment of the new army chief for 25 days. Sources told The Express Tribune that the government had several plans in case the president delayed the summary.

