Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 November 2022

08:29 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 November 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs159,110 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 136,410. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 124,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,880.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Karachi PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Islamabad PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Peshawar PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Quetta PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Sialkot PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Attock PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Gujranwala PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Jehlum PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Multan PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Gujrat PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Nawabshah PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Chakwal PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Hyderabad PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Nowshehra PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Sargodha PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Faisalabad PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770
Mirpur PKR 159,110 PKR 1,770

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 November ...
08:01 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 November ...
08:06 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 November ...
07:56 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 November ...
08:14 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 November ...
08:29 AM | 19 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 November ...
08:25 AM | 18 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82 
11:24 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr