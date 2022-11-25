Zara Peerzada shares pictures from her 'baat pakki' ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's supermodel Zara Peerzada on having her union with her husband-to-be officially declared by the respective families.

Peerzada who is set to tie the knot with Sarwan Pervaiz Saleh, an Entrepreneur by profession, took to her social media platform to share the exhilarating news with her fans and followers.

For those unversed, the South Asian tradition is celebrated by the families of the bride and groom to schedule the marriage ceremony and to announce that the couple will be getting hitched.

Peerzada's 'baat pakki' announcement received warm wishes and congratulatory messages from Lollywood celebrities.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Peerzada wrote a lengthy and heartwarming note addressing the new chapter in her life. Followed by a bunch of scintillating pictures, the caption read, "Scenes from a Haan. On a late Sunday afternoon, two slightly dysfunctional but incredibly warm and loving families got together to celebrate their frustrating children after many years of waiting for us to be ready.

I am so grateful that we were given the time to explore ourselves as partners and as individuals without pressure (ok there was some pressure @ mama) to be able to enjoy this moment fully, without any doubt."

The model further added, "It felt easy, like it always has, and it felt like home, like it always has been. There was laughter and food and cake and flowers and only the biggest smiles and only a few inappropriate jokes (which is a triumph) I am very self conscious about sharing my personal life and even more so about sharing public adoration - but I adore you Sarwan Saleh."

"Thank you for being the most gentle, loving partner who bears all my neurosis with grace and understanding. I still wish you didn’t sleep so much but Its okay kyoun kay main bohot khush houn (and you keep me well fed)," Peerzada concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Peerzada (@zarapeerzada)

The 30-year-old model hails from an influential family. She is the niece of Usman Peerzada and the daughter of actor Salman Peerzada.

On the work front, Peerzada has been the face of many local and international brands including Luscious in 2011.