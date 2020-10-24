Maryam Nawaz celebrates birthday onboard Lahore - Quetta flight

ISLAMABAD – PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz celebrated her birthday along husband Captain retd. Safdar on her flight to Quetta

She is heading to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Quetta.

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb and other party workers, including Azma Bukhari and Mirza Javed also joined their leader in her celebrations.

Maryam cut the cake while others sang a birthday song for her in the ongoing flight.

Taking it to Twitter, Maryam wrote "Extremely humbled and thankful for the love and affection. Someone brought the cake onboard to celebrate my upcoming birthday. It’s gestures like these that make it all so worthwhile. Alhamdolillah. God bless you all".