Pakistan denies any 'understanding' with US on use of airspace
Share
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan denied on Saturday it had an "understanding" with the United States on the use of its airspace for US military operations in Afghanistan.
The Foreign Office statement came after a report by CNN said the administration of President Joe Biden had told lawmakers the US was close to a formal agreement with Pakistan to use its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.
The briefing comes as the White House is trying to ensure it can carry out counterterrorism operations against Daesh militants and other adversaries in Afghanistan. Now there is no US presence on the ground in Afghanistan for the first time in two decades after the NATO withdrawal in August.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly said he would not allow the US to use its airspace to access Afghanistan.
"In response to media queries regarding latest news report alluding to formalization of an agreement for the use of Pakistan’s airspace by the United States to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, the [foreign office] Spokesperson stated that no such understanding was in place," the foreign office said.
"Pakistan and the U.S. have longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism and the two sides remain engaged in regular consultations."
The US military currently uses Pakistan's airspace to reach Afghanistan as part of ongoing intelligence-gathering efforts, but there is no formal agreement in place to ensure continued access to a critical piece of airspace necessary for the US to reach Afghanistan.
- Pakistan denies any 'understanding' with US on use of airspace12:30 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
-
- T20 World Cup: Defending champions West Indies take a shocking start ...11:15 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Cricket lovers in frenzy ahead of Pak vs India match10:35 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
-
- Resham celebrates birthday in style with friends and family03:59 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Inside Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's fairytale wedding07:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Ushna Shah's new bold photos set internet on fire04:56 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021