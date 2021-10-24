T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka bowl first against Bangladesh
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka bowl first against Bangladesh
Share

DUBAI – Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the 15th Match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sharjah cricket stadium on Sunday.

Both sides have performed well in the first round of the cricket carnival.

The Lions topped Group A in the qualifying round, managed to secure 3 wins in 3 matches. Their batting hasn’t been consistent enough.

‘Firecracker’ Kusal Perera returned to form in the last fixture with an unbeaten 33-run knock while the top three haven’t made great returns and this is something to worry about.

On the other hand, The Tigers began their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a defeat at the hands of Scotland but they came back and clinched their next two games against Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

More From This Category
PAKvsIND: Hassan Ali wins hearts with ‘Dil Dil ...
05:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan face India in high octane ...
11:20 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Cricket lovers in frenzy ahead of ...
10:35 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Aitchison College Junior National Tennis ...
08:23 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Defending champions West Indies ...
11:15 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat South Africa ...
03:36 PM | 23 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahveer Jafry ties the knot with Ayesha Baig in enchanting ceremony
03:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr