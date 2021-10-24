T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka bowl first against Bangladesh

DUBAI – Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the 15th Match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sharjah cricket stadium on Sunday.

Both sides have performed well in the first round of the cricket carnival.

The Lions topped Group A in the qualifying round, managed to secure 3 wins in 3 matches. Their batting hasn’t been consistent enough.

Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to field



‘Firecracker’ Kusal Perera returned to form in the last fixture with an unbeaten 33-run knock while the top three haven’t made great returns and this is something to worry about.

On the other hand, The Tigers began their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a defeat at the hands of Scotland but they came back and clinched their next two games against Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando