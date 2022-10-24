Has Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif been shot dead in Kenya?
Web Desk
03:53 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
Has Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif been shot dead in Kenya?
LAHORE — The journalist community in Pakistan is in great grief following the death of famous TV show host Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The former reporter and TV anchor of ARY TV, who had moved to the African nation after finding it hostile in Pakistan after the ouster of Imran Khan from the government, was reportedly shot dead there. While there is no word from the family, Mehar Bokhari whose husband Kashif Abbasi worked for the same TV channel along with other journalists confirmed their former colleague “is no more”.

However, it is yet to be confirmed by the Kenyan police who are investigation the incident.

The 49-year-old award-winning journalist was recently featured in the trailer for a documentary titled “Behind Closed Doors”. 

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

