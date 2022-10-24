IHC takes up Imran Khan’s plea against disqualification today

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court will take up the PTI chief Imran Khan's plea today in which he challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference.

IHC bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition of a former prime minister who moved the court to suspend the operation of the impugned order dated 21-10-22 and restrain further proceedings by the electoral watchdog.

In his plea, Imran prayed before court to declare that the Election Commission of Pakistan could not have exercised the jurisdiction to decide any questions of corrupt practice or disqualification under Section 137 read with Section 232 of the Election Act, 2017.

The ousted premier maintained that ECP’s order is arbitrary, capricious, whimsical, based on no evidence, contrary to record, and ultra vires the jurisdiction.

Last week, ECP disqualified Imran Khan from holding public office while the PTI chief described his disqualification as politically motivated.

ECP bans him from holding public office as cricketer turned politician was found guilty of hiding details of presents from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale, including luxury watches, a ring, and other gifts.

The electoral watchdog maintained that the PTI chief made false statements and incorrect declarations before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21.

The ruling reads “As result of the disqualification, he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly”.

Last month, the defiant politician admitted having sold at least four gifts, saying they had been included in his income tax returns.

As per the rules, all public office holders must declare all gifts, as they are allowed to keep those below a certain value. Officials are also allowed to buy them paying around half of its original value.