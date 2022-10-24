Shaveer Jafry shares PDA-filled moments with wife Ayesha

Pakistani YouTuber turned actor Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha keep their fans and followers on their toes with a plethora of PDA-filled Instagram posts and engaging vlogs on YouTube.

While Jafry and his wife's romantic gestures continue to exude couple goals, netizens ooze love for the newlywed couple.

Ayesha recently posted yet another reel on Instagram that spread like wildfire on the internet. The social media influencer gave her followers a glimpse into the luxurious and regal life she lives with her husband Jafry.

The Baarwan Khiladi actor and Ayesha were seen in different exotic places having the best time of their lives while enjoying the picturesque beauty of the destinations. The duo's millions of followers sent loads of wishes and prayers for the couple to stay happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shahveer (@ayeshabeigs)

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony this year which received wide recognition.

On the work front, Jafry debuted in the drama industry with Barwaan Khiladi opposite Danyal Zafar, and Kinza Hashmi.