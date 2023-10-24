Aurat March criticises Nawaz Sharif over misogynistic dig at PTI women

Just like any Mexican telenovela, Pakistani politics brings unnecessary drama to quite literally everything! What was supposed to be Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) supremo, Nawaz Sharif’s glorious comeback, turned into a hub of misogynistic remarks and lowballed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf’s women supporters.

Disgusted and disgruntled, the Karachi chapter of women’s rights movement Aurat March took to platform X (former known as Twitter) to lambast the deposed former Prime Minister over his sexist remarks delivered in his speech in Minar e Pakistan’s procession, on Saturday.

The tweet began with a sarcastic remark, “Bohat Khoob [Well done]” adding that the politician has yet to let go of the conventional idea of putting women on the spectrum of good and bad with no in between.

Bohat khoob! Aik baar phir Nawaz Sharif, PML-N ke sarbarah ne siyasi mukhalifat mein khawateen ki siyasi sargarmiyon pe sasti juggat ki. Unhon ne abhi tak yeh nahi seekha ke khawateen ko 'achi' aurat aur 'buri' aurat mein taqseem karna pathron ke zamanay ka tareeqa-e-kar hai. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/c947nAGSvO — Aurat March - عورت مارچ (@AuratMarchKHI) October 22, 2023

“He has not learnt up till now that categorising women as “good” or “bad” is a thing of ancient times,” the tweet read, raising concerns over the societal view of women dancing in public processions and labelled as a “ghatiya harqat” [a degrading action].

Nawaz made a snarky remark on PTI supporters when he compared women praising him at the rally and not dancing to the party’s anthems, hinting at his subtle yet blatant dig at arch-rival, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).