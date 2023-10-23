“Call it a genocide, apartheid, or murder,” Ushna Shah speaks on Israel-Palestine issue

Renowned Pakistani actress Ushna Shah believes that “absolute freedom instead of a temporary ceasefire” should be the solution to the decades-long conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. The recent conflict, that started on October 7 when Hamas surprisingly attacked Israel, resulted in thousands of casualties.

In solidarity with their Muslim brethren, Pakistanis have raised their voices on social media platforms and rallied to demand a ceasefire on both sides. Yesterday, civil society Pakistan organized a rally in Karachi to express solidarity with the Palestinians, in which actress Ushna Shah actively participated.

The Habs star has been vocal about the issue and has been sharing her fair share of opinions across all social media platforms.

“Summing it up at the civil society March yesterday. The organisers did a fantastic job & people from all walks of life came out. We need to keep this going!” Shah shared on platform X with a video of herself sharing her thoughts on the on-going conflict and educated the audience with facts and comparisons.

“Call it a genocide, apartheid, or murder,” Shah emphasized as she spoke. She then complained about how “super powers” of the world are aiding this conflict and lamented how Muslim countries are quiet.

“It is us, the people, who need to take it to the streets and demand the government to openly condemn the atrocities happening [to Palestinians] at the hands of Israeli forces.

“We need to protest until Palestine is free, and I am talking about absolute freedom not a temporary ceasefire,” Shah highlighted.

“She then compared how Palestine is going through the same traumatic colonization that the Subcontinent once went through,” Shah added. “This is the same Holocaust that the Jews were subjected to,” and added that this is “not a Jewish versus Muslim fight” rather it is a “Zionist propaganda or regime” that is “putting Palestinians through ethnic cleansing.”

“It is crucial for everyone to raise their voices,” Shah concluded.

Previously on the platform X, Shah shared a statement that read, “So what if I never get to audition for that Hollywood special everyone thinks they have a shot at, so what if I never again get a commercial for a multi national or become the face of the big beauty-brand. When my descendants look back at this years from now, they’ll find me on the right side of history. Continue to worship your “both sides” idols if you like, just know that these statements are curated by PR teams for people I like to call cowards with no substance,” clarifying that her loyalties remain with the Palestinians.