ECC approves up to 200pc increase in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved up to 200 percent increase in gas tariff or domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.

The ECC meeting chaired by caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar also gave a go ahead to the import of one million metric tons of wheat to maintain the strategic reserves.

The revised gas tariff, set to come into effect from October 1, 2023, is based on the recommendations of the Petroleum Ministry. The decision has put an additional burden of Rs395 billion on gas consumers.

It has been decided to increase the price of gas up to 172 percent for domestic consumers. For various other categories, around 200 percent increase in gas tariff has been approved.