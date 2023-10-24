Former employee leaks recipes online to avenge Starbucks

Seattle-based coffeehouse chain known for its signature drinks, Starbucks, may have all of its recipes leaked by a vengeful employee.

According to media outlets, a fired employee took revenge on Starbucks by leaking the recipe for every drink on social media platforms. Leaked menu images include exact measurements, syrup types, and ice ratios that offer a step-by-step guide to making Starbucks-like drinks.

A post shared by the former employee on platform X – formerly known as Twitter -- shared pictures of the ingredients and the caption, 'You're welcome,’ a snarky comment to throw off the brand.

The images spread like wildfire on the internet with millions of people expressing their happiness to know all the secrets of their favorite Starbucks drinks at home. Many people have bookmarked this post and saved it for future reference.

"This is what happens when you treat your employees like trash, pay them low wages, deny them benefits and punish them for unionizing," one user sarcastically wrote, media portals suggested.