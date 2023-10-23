Lollywood divas take girls' trip to London

Following the conclusion of the star-studded affair of International Pakistan Prestige (IPPA) 2023, Pakistani entertainment fraternity’s favorite girls went on a trip to London to wear off the exhaustion from the glamorous event. The squad included Yashma Gill Hania Aamir, Komal Meer, Mansha Pasha, and Amar Khan who put the internet in FOMO with their scintillating pictures and candid moments.

The ladies showed off their laidback outfits apt for the streets and having fun in their carpool sessions. In one of the videos shared by Gill, she shared how the squad tricked actor Umer Mukhtar into believing that the journey was only “2 hours long.”

In another video taken by Gill, she captioned, “Mansha already wants to get rid of me and Komal,” as they sang songs and danced.