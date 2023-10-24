  

Should American citizens travel? State Department issues worldwide caution

12:16 AM | 24 Oct, 2023
WASHINGTON - In response to the recent outbreak of conflict between Israel and Palestinians, the US State Department has issued a "worldwide" travel advisory.

This advisory issued on Monday serves as a precautionary measure, urging Americans to exercise heightened vigilance to safeguard against potential threats.

The alert follows widespread protests that erupted across the Middle East in the wake of a tragic incident at the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, where hundreds are believed to have lost their lives.

Palestinian authorities attribute the explosion to an Israeli airstrike and call on the world leaders to put an end to the brutality unleashed on the Gaza strip though US officials, including President Joe Biden, have voiced support for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Initially, the US issued travel advisories cautioning against travel to Lebanon and other areas in the region. However, these advisories have since been updated to extend to all American citizens traveling globally.

The latest advisory, issued by the State Department says that due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.

The advisory says that U.S. citizens should stay alert in locations frequented by tourists. Moreover, US citizens have also been advised to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

The advisory also informs US citizens to follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

This development comes days after President Biden's return from a visit to Tel Aviv, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, affirming the US's support for Israel.

In an earlier advisory, the State Department emphasized the need for all Americans to exercise prudence when traveling worldwide due to the potential threat of terror attacks.

"Given the heightened tensions in various global locations, the increased risk of terrorist activities, public demonstrations, or violent incidents involving US citizens and interests, the Department of State strongly advises American citizens abroad to exercise additional caution," the agency cautioned.

It bears mentioning that the conflict in Palestine has led to the loss of over 3,500 lives of Palestinians while thousands have been left homeless and without water, drawing the ire of the rights activists who are calling for an immediate ceasefire.

