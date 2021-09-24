Balochistan face off Central Punjab in 4th match of National T20 2021 today

05:51 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Balochistan face off Central Punjab in 4th match of National T20 2021 today
RAWALPINDI - Balochistan will take on Central Punjab in the fourth match of this year's National T20 Cup today (Friday) at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The match will start at 7:30pm. 

A day earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started their National T20 title defence with 36 runs victory over Central Punjab with Mohammad Rizwan hitting a sparkling half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed striking a quick-fire 40 not out.

During the same day, Northern recorded a comfortable six-wicket win over Balochistan in the opening match of the National T20 tournament.

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million. 

