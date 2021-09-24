LIVE: Sindh clash with Southern Punjab in 3rd match of National T20 2021
RAWALPINDI – Southern Punjab have set a 176-run target for Sindh in the third match of this year's National T20 Cup.
Sarfraz Ahmed, who is leading Sindh, won the to and decide to bowl first.
Toss: GFS @SindhCricketAs1 win the toss and decide to field first#SINDHvSP Live: https://t.co/bDrYN7mScG#NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai https://t.co/6UoSscXBfW pic.twitter.com/eIUx30urPt— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 24, 2021
SQUADS
Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood
Southern Punjab – Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq
Watch live streaming:
