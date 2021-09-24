LIVE: Sindh clash with Southern Punjab in 3rd match of National T20 2021
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Southern Punjab have set a 176-run target for Sindh in the third match of this year's National T20 Cup.

Sarfraz Ahmed, who is leading Sindh, won the to and decide to bowl first. 

SQUADS

Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Southern Punjab – Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq

Watch live streaming: 

