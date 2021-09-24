PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh confirms marriage to party MPA Dua Bhutto
11:09 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has confirmed marriage to PTI MPA Dua Bhutto.
In an interview on Friday, Sheikh said he tied the knot with Miss Bhutto after 2018 Elections.
Dua and Sheikh recently welcomed a baby boy, who they have named Kamil Haleem. The couple hosted a party with close friends and family earlier this month too.
