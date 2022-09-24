Mahsa Amini death – At least 50 killed in Iran protests
OSLO – At least 50 people have so far been killed after Iranian security forces launched a crackdown against protests sparked across the country after the police murder of a young woman Mahsa Amini.
The death toll was confirmed by an Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights, stating that the death toll increased after six people lost their lives in a crackdown by security forces in Rezvanshahr town.
The causalities are said to have been recorded in more than 80 cities, with most killings reported in Babol, Amol and Rezvan Shahr towns.
Reports said that the 22-year-old girl, who was of Kurdhish origin, had travelled to Tehran with her family to visit relatives when she was arrested by Guidance Patrol officers for allegedly not wearing headscarf in a proper way on September 14. She was declared dead at Kasra Hospital on September 16, with activists claiming that she had been tortured during the detention.
A video shared on social media shows a group of Iranian women throwing their headscarves in fire to record protest against the murder in a rally in Saveh city of Iran.
Brave women in cities across Iran are still burning their hijabs to protest the murder of #MahsaAmini after a full weekpic.twitter.com/P0ITsXOxYC— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 23, 2022
Human rights groups have also reported deaths in the northern Kurdistan region, where Amini is from.
Meanwhile, demonstrations were held in various Iranian cities to counter the anti-government unrest started with the death of Amini.
