Pakistani athletes clinch 8 medals in International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Shahbaz Ahmed and female athlete Mehrun Nisa have won gold medals for Pakistan in the U-40 mixed category of poomsae event at 1st Mount Everest International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship in Pokhara, Nepal.

According to information made available here on Friday, Shahbaz has also grabbed gold in the U-40 male category of the poomsae event as well. While Mehrun Nisa has also claimed the silver medal in the Individual female category as well.

In the U-30 category, Pakistan’s Waseem Ahmed and Naila also won the bronze medal. Muhammad Waseem also won a bronze medal in U-30 mixed category while female athlete Flower Zaheer also won a bronze in the mixed U-30 category.

Overall, Pakistani athletes have collected as many as eight medals in the Poomsae events so far in the ongoing Poomsae Taekwondo Open Championship. The national poomsae squad consists of Shahbaz Ahmed, Waseem Javed, Wajeeh Ul Hassan, Naila, Mehrun Nisa and Flower Zaheer. Korean Kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea is the head coach of the poomsae squad. Hawas Khan is accompanying the squad as team manager while Faisal Nadeem Butt is the trainer.