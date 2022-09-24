Pakistani athletes clinch 8 medals in International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship
Web Desk
12:19 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Pakistani athletes clinch 8 medals in International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Shahbaz Ahmed and female athlete Mehrun Nisa have won gold medals for Pakistan in the U-40 mixed category of poomsae event at 1st Mount Everest International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship in Pokhara, Nepal.  

According to information made available here on Friday, Shahbaz has also grabbed gold in the U-40 male category of the poomsae event as well. While Mehrun Nisa has also claimed the silver medal in the Individual female category as well.  

In the U-30 category, Pakistan’s Waseem Ahmed and Naila also won the bronze medal. Muhammad Waseem also won a bronze medal in U-30 mixed category while female athlete Flower Zaheer also won a bronze in the mixed U-30 category.  

Overall, Pakistani athletes have collected as many as eight medals in the Poomsae events so far in the ongoing Poomsae Taekwondo Open Championship. The national poomsae squad consists of Shahbaz Ahmed, Waseem Javed, Wajeeh Ul Hassan, Naila, Mehrun Nisa and Flower Zaheer. Korean Kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea is the head coach of the poomsae squad. Hawas Khan is accompanying the squad as team manager while Faisal Nadeem Butt is the trainer.

More From This Category
Pakistani wrestler Ali Asad stripped off CWG ...
08:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
PAKvsEng: England beat Pakistan by 63 runs in 3rd ...
09:12 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Babar Azam beats Sarfaraz Ahmed to become ...
08:18 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
Rashid Malik defends ITF Seniors 50+ singles, 45+ ...
07:15 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Babar Azam becomes the only Pakistani player to ...
10:42 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Bilal, Haider advance in Aitchison College Junior ...
07:34 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan, Sarmad Khoosat and Khalilur Rehman Qamar gear up for upcoming project
09:38 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr