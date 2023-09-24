Search

Web Desk
06:28 PM | 24 Sep, 2023
Mohammad Asif says he can still trouble Babar Azam with his bowling
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Babar Azam’s gameplay is no less than a treat to watch as he plays cover drives like he was born into it. With all the acclamation, Pakistan’s all-format captain made his name in cricket and became top ranked batter for his elegant batting technique.

The right-handed batter possesses a solid defense and is equally comfortable playing both pace and spin bowlers, but he fails to impress the former star bowler Mohammad Asif, who is still known for his magical spells but was convicted of conspiracy to cheat at gambling and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments.

Ahead of the World Cup, Asif made startling revelations, saying he selected Babar Azam during trials.

Calling Babar one of the finest batters, Asif said he plays dots in the power-play and puts pressure on Rizwan. “I can bowl a maiden over to Babar Azam in T20 cricket even today, and cannot hit the ball if you bowl good deliveries to him,” he said.

Babar Azam's father responds to Asif’s revelations

As Asif’s statement made headlines, the father of skipper, Azam Siddiqui responded to the development, and recalled the early cricketing journey of his son on his Instagram account.

He said Asif was making desperate efforts for a comeback after his match-fixing scandal in those days.

Azam Siddiqui said his son smashed 84 runs, but Asif managed to dismiss him, and after his dismissal, his son lamented Asif behavior for using harsh language towards him.

"Dear Mohammad Asif, every person bears responsibility for their own deeds. Should the occasion arise, Babar is ready to play a maiden over to demonstrate his respect for you," the post of captain’s further said, and urged people not to make any more fuss about this matter.

