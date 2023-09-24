Search

PNS Babur: Pakistan Navy commissions Turkish-made first MILGEM Ship

08:20 PM | 24 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISTANBUL - Pakistan Navy has inducted the first MILGEM ship built in Turkiye, with the aim to strengthen the defence of country.

The commissioning ceremony of PNS Babar was held at Istanbul Shipyard on Sunday. Pakistan Navy spokesperson said Turkish Defence Minister Yashar Guler and Caretaker Defence Minister Lt. General (retd) Anwar Ali Haider were the chief guests of the ceremony.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi participated in the ceremony as a special guest.

Turkiye’s Defence Minister calls the commissioning of the MILGEM ship exemplary and acknowledged collaboration in the field of defence production. He commended the efforts and remarkable work done by Istanbul Naval Shipyard and ASFAT (Turkish Firm) and thanked the Pakistani government during the recent devastating earthquakes at Turkiye.

Pakistan’s Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underlined that PN MILGEM Ships fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors will play a key role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Admiral Niazi also called for enhanced collaboration in defence production especially in the Maritime domain between Islamabad and Ankara. PN adopted indigenization of platforms and hence it is very satisfying to see modern warships being built in collaboration with brotherly country Turkiye, he added.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain. It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfill the critical security needs of the Pakistan Navy.

Two sides enjoy deep-rooted fraternal ties, characterized by frequent exchanges at the leadership level, commonality of views on regional and global issues and strengthened cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

