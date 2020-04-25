Pakistan Army will not take IS allowance, says DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI - DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday announced that in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Army will not take internal security (IS) allowance.

The decision has been taken so that the government could spend these funds on corona affected patients, he added.

He said this while addressing the media briefing after the special conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed

Bajwa in Rawalpindi today, he said that the conference participants took notice of Indian aggression along the LoC.

The DG told that a conference was held under the supervision of the army chief to discuss the situation caused by the deadly virus. The COAS has instructed to carry on the training of Pakistan Army officers and use all the resources to fight the epidemic, he stated.

Director-General of military media wing told that Pakistan Army has decided not to take Internal Security Allowance in the wake of the worsening situation due to coronavirus.

Major General Iftikhar also said that all of the army’s resources are being used to combat the pandemic.

“A smart lockdown and testing, tracing and quarantining will drive our efforts against Covid-19. We will have a targeted lockdown only for virus hotspots and clusters,” said the director-general of the military’s media wing.

