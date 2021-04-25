Babar Azam topples Kohli, becomes the fastest to score 2,000 T20I runs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan captain Babar Azam has toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli's record as he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 in a limited format.

The ICC number-one ranked ODI player has achieved the impressive feat from just 52 T20I innings while the Indian skipper managed to do the same in 56 innings.

Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to 2000 T20I runs ???? He has taken only 52 innings to achieve the feat!#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/cJT2HkYScg — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2021

The recent triumph makes Azam the third Pakistani batsman and eleventh in the world to achieve the feat. The other two Pakistani who are a part of this exclusive club are Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez - they also scored 2,000 T20I runs.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has moved up by a place to second spot in the ICC men's rankings for T20I batters.

His record-breaking 122 off 59 balls against Proteas saw him gain 47 points to displace Australia's Aaron Finch from the second position.